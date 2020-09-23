Lawsuit filed over Arkansas absentee ballot rejections

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Clerk Has Absentee Ballots Ready for June Election_-6997542718929941438

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A lawsuit asks a federal judge to require Arkansas election officials to give absentee voters a chance to correct their ballots before they’re rejected due to signature issues.

The League of Women Voters of Arkansas argues in the lawsuit filed Tuesday that Arkansas law regarding absentee ballots disenfranchises voters because they’re not given any notice or chance to cure any deficiencies.

The lawsuit comes as a spike in absentee ballots is expected due to the coronavirus.

The governor last month signed an executive order stating that concern about the virus was a valid excuse to vote absentee.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

World News

More World News
Make It Count

Trending Stories

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now