Lawsuit filed against timeshare exit company; AG hopes Missourians get their money back

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo- Attorney General Eric Schmitt hopes many Missourians will get their money back after filing a lawsuit against a timeshare exit company.

The company is Martin Management. Schmitt has filed a lawsuit against the company because employees solicited large sums of money from customers on the promise to obtain a release of the customers’ timeshare obligations within 180 days or money back, guaranteed, according to a press release.

The lawsuit is also against Martin Management owner, Steve Martin. The company was located at 2109 N. Glenstone Suite E.

“As a lawyer for Missourians, we had received a number of complaints about this particular outfit. It certainly rose to a level that this was a pattern and a practice, and we tough that people deserved restitution. It also serves as an opportunity for us to get the word out that look if something like this is happening it seems to good to be true, it probably is,” says Schmitt.

In the lawsuit, 27 people have shared their troubles with Martin Management to the Attorney General’s Office.

Many of them paid the company to take care of timeshare maintenance fees and to negotiate timeshare membership releases. When the lawsuit was filed, the company had failed to do those agreements and did not refund the money.

“As Missouri’s Attorney General, it’s my duty to protect consumers and hold fraudulent companies, including timeshare exit companies, accountable for their actions. If anyone has been defrauded by Martin Management or a timeshare exit company, we want to hear from you,” said Attorney General Schmitt in a press release.

The lawsuit is filed in Platte County, where Steve Martin lives.

The Missouri Attorney General’s Office offers the following tips and reminders relating to timeshares and timeshare exit companies:

Before entering a timeshare agreement, to begin with, carefully review the contract. What’s affordable now may not be affordable in two or three decades.

Your first step should be to contact your current timeshare operator if you want to end your timeshare obligations.

Recognize that there are no tricks to this, and no company is going to wave a magic wand to get you out of your timeshare. If companies are advertising that, it’s likely not real or reliable.

This isn’t the first time Martin Management has been in hot water. According to an old report by KOLR10 and the Springfield News-Leader, The Better Business Bureau issued a second alert for the company in 2017.

“The Bureau is advising consumers to use caution when dealing with Martin Management Group and its owners, Steven Albert Martin and David Lee Martin,” the BBB said in a press release sent in November of 2017.

According to the Bureau’s statement, its investigators recently collected several anonymous accounts from consumers detailing allegations against Martin Management Group.

Consumers said that the Martins’ company collected thousands of dollars in payments from them. The consumers signed contracts with the Martins’ company providing for timeshare agreements to be liquidated within a specified time.

The Martins’ company then breached those contracts, according to the Bureau statement, failing to provide agreed-upon services and failing to communicate when consumers raised concerns.

If the company scammed you, you can reach the Missouri Attorney General’s Office by calling the Consumer Protection hotline at 800-392-8222 or submitting a complaint online at ago.mo.gov.