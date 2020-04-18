Lawsuit: Christian health care ministry was deceptive

News

by: The Associate Press

NEOSHO, Mo. (AP) – A class action lawsuit alleges that a Christian health care sharing ministry sold unfair and deceptive health plans to Missouri residents and failed to provide them with coverage.

KCUR-FM reports the federal lawsuit against Aliera Companies and Trinity Healthshare comes as millions of people who are unable to afford private insurance are attracted to the low prices offered by health care sharing ministries.

Aliera says its marketing materials make clear that their programs are not health insurance.

