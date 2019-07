DIAMOND, Mo. — A lawsuit over enforcing ticket quotas filed by Missouri attorney general Eric Schmitt against the city of Diamond has been settled.

As part of the settlement, Diamond city leaders, such as the mayor, board of aldermen, and police chief, will have to undergo in mandatory training to stop the practice.

As part of the settlement, the city acknowleged it did engage in enforcing ticket quotas.

The mandatory training for those officials must be completed by August 12.