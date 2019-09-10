Lawrence Timmons arraignment in court

News
Posted: / Updated:

LAWRENCE COUNTY, MO.– Lawrence Timmons was arraigned in court on September 10, 2019.

He was arrested and indicted recently in a 30-year-old cold case involving the death of Cynthia Smith.

During the arraignment, the court filed a not guilty plea on Timmons’ behalf until he can secure representation.

He has requested a public defender, but the state is arguing he has the money to hire a private attorney.

Timmons is facing a first-degree murder charge. Today the judge said he could face the death penalty or life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted of murder.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

SECSL

Related Stories

More Walmart Gunman

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Saturday, September 28th

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now