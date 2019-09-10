Lawrence Timmons arraignment in court

LAWRENCE COUNTY, MO.– Lawrence Timmons was arraigned in court on September 10, 2019.

He was arrested and indicted recently in a 30-year-old cold case involving the death of Cynthia Smith.

During the arraignment, the court filed a not guilty plea on Timmons’ behalf until he can secure representation.

He has requested a public defender, but the state is arguing he has the money to hire a private attorney.

Timmons is facing a first-degree murder charge. Today the judge said he could face the death penalty or life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted of murder.

This is a developing story.