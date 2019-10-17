Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department asks for help in solving a decades-old mystery

LAWERENCE COUNTY, Mo. — The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in solving a decades-old mystery.

According to the department, some kids playing in a wooded area north of Verona found what was believed to be a human skull.

This was in the late 1980s.

The parents told the kids to put it back where they found it.

Investigators say many other families have lived in the area over the years and they wonder if someone may still have the skull.

Investigators wonder if it could be linked to a missing persons case from 1972.

If you have any information about this case, call the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department.