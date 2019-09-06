Lawrence County Sheriff Nominated for Trust Award

MT. VERNON, Mo.– Brad Delay has been in law enforcement nearly three-decades and has seen about everything good and bad and says it’s just the way he planned it.

“Honestly, it’s just something that I’ve always wanted to do its kind of a boyhood, childhood dream, Delay said, You know kids grow up thinking they want to be police officers or firefighters and its just something that always been in my mind.”

Delay began his career as a reserve officer in Lawrence County and was appointed sheriff 11-years ago. He’s also the Mount Vernon Fire Chief. His childhood dreams came true.

“Absolutely. I think we are very unique. Lawrence County is just an absolutely wonderful place to live. We are a rural community we rank near the top if not still the top in a lot of areas. We are just a rural farming community and its just a nice slow place to live unfortunately we still have the crimes you see in the big cities there are still drugs, burglaries, and assaults but we are still nestled in a nice area,” Delay said

“Being a county sheriff he’s responsible for law enforcement all over the county,” said Mt. Vernon City Manger, Max Springer.

Delay was nominated for the trust awards by a citizen in his community.

Delay helped pass a law enforcement tax which brings nearly $2 million a year in additional revenue. His community showed support for his efforts.

“One of the issues with any law enforcement agency across the United States, but especially the smaller rural agencies and we were running into an issue the cost just kept going up and going up. We had an overabundance of inmates in our jail which was costing us a considerable amount of money and quiet frankly the county was in dire straights almost literally running out of money,” said Delay.

Delay has a wife, two children, a son-in-law, and three grandchildren. He was born in Oklahoma and graduated from Mt. Vernon High. He says he wanted to give back to his community and he is doing just that.

“There’s a lot of people that wear several hats in the community you know volunteerism is one thing. We are always looking for volunteers to be on committees or help in some ways. We have a lot of people that do wear several hats and Brad wears several hats in the community.



Delay is very involved in the community, he is also a member of the Rotary.

Delay says transparency in his department has always been a priority and gaining trust from the citizens.