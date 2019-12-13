Lawrence County Sheriff is looking for suspect that dumped tires on a county road

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — The Lawrence County Sheriff is on the lookout for a suspect that dumped dozens of tires on a county road overnight.

These pictures were posted by the department on Facebook.

The illegal dumping happened near the intersection of Lawrence 1030 and 2005 in the Miller area.

The county had to come and clean up the tires today.

Sheriff Brad Delay wants to know who did it.

“Again this would have had taken several minutes,” Delay said. “So we’re just asking for help from the community. Hopefully, they saw somebody driving around in a truck or a truck pulling a trailer that would have had a large amount of tires on it. Obviously at least a 100 or so. They might call into the sheriff’s office and give us an idea. Maybe we can find out who did this and make them responsible for it.”

The suspect could be charged with littering or abandoning property.