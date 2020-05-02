Lawrence County confirms county’s first COVID-19 case in long term care facility

Close up of hand scientist placing a slide under a microscopewith blurred background of virus in research laboratory.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — The Lawrence County Health Department announced its first laboratory confirmed case of COVID-19 in Lawrence County, according to a press release from the Lawrence County Health Department.

The individual is a resident of a long term care facility and was not showing symptoms at the time of testing. The facility has taken measures to control the virus including testing and isolation. All those who had close contact to this case have been notified.

The Lawrence County Health Department will be monitoring the positive case and their close contacts.