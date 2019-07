REPUBLIC – In the overnight hours between July 13 and 14, a lawnmower was thrown into the pool at the Republic Aquatic Center, a Facebook post from Republic Police says.

The post says the cleanup, repairs, and loss of revenue will cost thousands of dollars for the city.

If you have any information about the incident, contact Republic Police.