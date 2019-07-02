Lawmakers take a up-close look at the Mexican Boarders

Lawmakers got an up close look at the immigration crisis at the Mexican border yesterday.

Congressman Joaquin Castro shot cell phone video of women in border patrol custody. He says some detained migrants have been denied medication and showers.

Castro was one of several members of the Hispanic caucus who toured detention facilities in Texas.

CBS news has confirmed a new department of homeland security inspector general report is expected this week that will describe conditions at some facilities as cramped and dangerous.

President Trump signed a 4.6 billion dollars in humanitarian aid package today, but he also threatened more deportations. “After July 4 a lot of people are going to be brought back out. So people that come up may be here for a short while but they’re going back to their countries, they go back home.”

President Trump did not say exactly when the apprehensions would start.

Last month,the president said ICE agents were preparing to remove, quote..millions of illegal aliens, but postponed the operation… giving congress two weeks to start making changes to asylum and immigration laws.