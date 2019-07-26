Law Enforcement officers assaulted after initiating a traffic stop

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Law enforcement officers were assaulted when they pulled over a vehicle in the 500 block of West Chestnut Expressway for a license plate violation on July 19, 2019.

Deputies starting asking the driver, identified as 28 – year- old, Brandon J. Blas of Springfield, questions about the license plates. The plates seemed to have been stolen from a salvage yard and the man had a misdemeanor warrant out for his arrest.



When Deputies asked Blas to exit the vehicle he started resisting. While Deputies were attempting to remove him from the vehicle, he placed the vehicle in drive and accelerated forward knocking one deputy to the ground.

The vehicle stalled for a minute when another deputy tried to stop the vehicle and remove the driver, the driver accelerated again knocking that deputy to the ground before fleeing the scene.



A few days later on July 24 deputies got a warrant issued for his arrest on two counts of 2nd Degree Felony Assault on Special Victim (Law Enforcement). Later that evening Blas was taken into custody.



Blas is being held on a $75,000 bond at the Greene County Jail.