ST. CLAIR — According to the MSHP Troop D Twitter page, law enforcement is searching for a man unlawfully with a 10-month-old baby.

Authorities are seeking Johnnie Ray Adams, 41, who was last seen in Collins. Adams fled into the woods east of Collins and is accompanied by a 10-month old male child in need of medical attention. If located, please call 911. Do not approach, as Adams is considered dangerous. pic.twitter.com/W1UA3VldLD — MSHP Troop D (@MSHPTrooperD) August 20, 2019

The man’s name is Johnnie Ray Adams, 41, and is believed to be on foot with this child last seen in East of Collins in St. Clair County.

The baby may be in danger and Adams is to be considered dangerous.

If you see this man, do not approach but please call 911 immediately.