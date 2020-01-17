Law enforcement agencies are loosening tattoo restrictions to gain more hires

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- The Missouri Highway Patrol and Nixa Police Department are hoping looser restrictions can bring in new hires.

The Highway Patrol will now allow troopers to have visible tattoos, as long as they stay covered up. This is the first time the Patrol will enable recruits to have tattoos.

Captain John Hotz

Captain John Hotz, Director of Public Information and Education, says it’s just one step in making sure the Patrol gets the employees it needs.

“We had heard that we are eliminating a lot of people by not allowing those with tattoos on their arms and so we made this change. We believe that this allows us to maintain our tradition that we’ve had since 1931,” says Hotz.

But the Highway Patrol is not the only law enforcement agency loosening the regulations.

The Nixa Police Department says they are allowing officers to have tattoos and grow out their facial hair.

“We just want to look like the people we’re serving. We want our officers to have those conversation starters. Tattoos are artwork, and they do spark a lot of conversations, and we see that a lot as well,” says Jason Fleetwood, Nixa Police Operations Lieutenant.

Both agencies will not allow tattoos on the face or neck, and if any tattoos are offensive, they will turn people away.