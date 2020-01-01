Law changing rules for auto inspections takes effect today

JEFFERSON CITY. Mo. — New laws taking effect in Missouri today include a change in rules for auto inspections.

As of today, vehicle inspections will not be required for license renewals unless a car or truck is more than 10 years old, provided the auto has fewer than 150,000 miles on its odometer. The previous requirement was 5 years.

The change is expected to affect more than a million vehicles in Missouri.

After 10 years or 150,000 miles, whichever comes first, autos must still be inspected for the safety of braking, steering, exhaust systems, lights, turn signals, wipers, seat belts, tires and horn.

Senate Bill 89 also calls for enhanced penalties for striking a highway worker or emergency responder. Penalties can include revocation of a driver’s license.