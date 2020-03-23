Latest on COVID-19 stimulus package

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Lawmakers are negotiating a bill that would put checks into the hands of many Americans.

The $2 trillion stimulus package would help major companies, small businesses and workers.

The bill keeps stalling in the Senate with another vote failed this afternoon, March 23.

Democrats there are not happy about the bill.

They want more restrictions on funding for major corporations and more resources for hospitals.

Senate Republicans are trying to fast-track the legislation.

House Democrats are working on their own bill to bring relief to workers and businesses.