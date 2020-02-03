Latest: Iowans set to caucus

KELOLAND.COM ORIGINAL

DES MOINES, IA (KELO/WHO) — Monday marks the first official day of the 2020 election as the first voters in nation caucus in Iowa.

WHO-TV in Des Moines will have non-stop coverage anchored by Erin Kiernan and Dan Winters, with political director Dave Price. Coverage begins at 4 p.m. (CT) and ends after the winners have been announced.

Democrats Make Major Changes This Caucus Cycle That Could Affect Results

DES MOINES (WHO) — For the Democrats, there is a change this year to the caucus process. There will now be three counts being taken. The results of the first round, the results from realignment which allocates delegates and this year precincts will also be releasing the raw total of votes at the end of the night.

With three different votes being taken into account, many are saying it will be easy for candidates to use the results that best suit them.

Sunday on The Insiders, Jerry Crawford said it will be up to the media to tell the whole story. Michael Morain, Communications Manager in the Department of Iowa affairs, said the media has always played a bigger role in the caucuses than people think.

“The biggest take away from the caucuses are not about the technical math about who wins the exact numbers but it’s really about the media narrative that comes out on the night of the caucuses or the next day,” Morain said.

The general consensus is that the clear winners will come from the realignment round where delegates will be chosen.

For Iowans, this means if their first pick is viable, they won’t be able to realign. If caucus-goers have to realign they will only have 15 minutes to do so.

Democrats are urging caucus-goers to come in knowing their second choice.