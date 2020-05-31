Late night garage fire

News

by: Shannon Becker

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: KSN

JOPLIN, Mo. (KSN) – Shortly after midnight reports of a structure fire on Delaware Ave near the Joplin Public Library.

Upon arrival Joplin Fire Department reported to observe a fully involved structure at the rear of a property in the 1800 bk of S Delaware.

Courtesy: KSN

These are a series of properties on the east side of the street where the homes were destroyed in the 2011 tornado. However some garages and outbuildings still exist.

This was a large garage that did not have utilities hooked to it.

Fire was declared under control at 12:52 AM.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Donate Today Food Drive

Donating Today

Trending Stories

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now