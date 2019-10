WEST PLAINS, Mo.– An update on a crash that happened over the weekend involving an 18-year old from West Plains.

That man has now died from his injuries.

Colten Smith struck a tree, ejecting him from the vehicle on Saturday, October 12, 2019.

The death is the 36th of 2019 for Troop G compared to 34 at this time last year.

