SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Today is the last day to sign up for Christmas Food Baskets and Toy Store assistance.

Greene County residents can apply for Crosslines Christmas Baskets and Crosslines Toy Store. An outreach service of the Council of Churches of the Ozarks offers assistance to Greene County residents by providing holiday meals and toys for local families that meet the income criteria.

Applications can be completed at Crosslines on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Applicants must have social security card for every member of the household (no photocopies) and a piece of mail that verifies current residency in Green County within the 30 days.

Applications are only for adult households and limited to all residents who are aged 60 and over or home bound. Home bound applications must be completed with a permission letter from their Aid and applicable documentation.

For further information regarding application process please contact Crosslines Holiday Center at (417) 865-5810.

to volunteer visit at www.crosslinesholiday.org