SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A large police presence was at the Kum and Go on West Bypass and Chestnut Tuesday, May 31.

Springfield Police have cleared the scene but said they have one person in custody. According to SPD, they received a call from the store clerk concerning a person who was asleep in their vehicle outside the store. When police arrived they noticed a gun next to the person in the vehicle and made contact.

During the check of the vehicle, police said they discovered drugs and the person was arrested.