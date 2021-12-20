Springfield police investigating two addresses possibly connected to overnight shooting suspect

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield police responded to a residence located on Lyon Ave to search for a suspect involved in an overnight shooting.  

The house on Lyon Avenue was one of two addresses police searched for the suspect, 29- year-old Talon Williams.  

There was no sign of Williams at either address and detectives will arrive to conduct a search for any forensic evidence.  

According to police around 2 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 20, two officers noticed a van parked outside a Fast N’ Friendly gas station on North Kansas Expressway. 

Officers approached the car after finding out the driver had outstanding warrants. 

According to police, when officers got to the car, Willaims pulled out a gun and began shooting.  

Officers are continuing their search for Williams and say he is armed and dangerous.  

  

This is a developing story.  

