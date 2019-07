DOOLITTLE, Mo. — If you’ve traveled down I-44 near Doolittle today you may have noticed a large gap in the road that cracked open earlier today.

The Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District shared this photo of one westbound lane on I-44.

The district also says at least 10 cars got flat tires after driving over this gap.

MoDOT was already on the scene today but it’s not clear how quickly the road will be patched.

So if you are driving out that way use caution.