Large amount of police cars seen at Park Central Square

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — There was a large police response near Park Central Square in Springfield last night after 11p.m.

Multiple police cars were seen blocking part of South Street.

Springfield police told us there was a fight involving some young people.

The crowd was so large, they decided it would be best to block the street and send more officers to the scene.

Our crew on the scene reported officers were carrying cans of mace.

They also saw a man on the sidewalk in handcuffs.

Police tell us several people were taken into custody and questioned.

People watching from the sidewalk told us they saw people running from the square before officers arrived.

Officers did not confirm how many people were arrested or what the later charges against them might be.

To see video of the scene last night, tune in to the 9p.m. show.