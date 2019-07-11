Lanes closed after big rig spills pig intestines on Kansas City highway

KANSAS CITY, Mo.– The Missouri Department of Transportation says a big rig full of pork intestines “lost its load”. The information was tweeted out Thursday.

🚨Breaking/Traffic Alert: At least 3 lanes are closed – WB I-670 past 71 Hwy near downtown after a semi lost its load. FYI: The load happens to be pig intestines. #kctraffic pic.twitter.com/CGza5p6z9p — MoDOT Kansas City (@MoDOT_KC) July 11, 2019

MoDOT says the mess could be keeping lanes blocked off on I-670 until noon Thursday.

So far the department’s Twitter page has been keeping drivers updated, tweeting out photos of snowplows, Bobcat brand farm equipment, and other responses to the mess.

Update: Crews estimate it could be NOON before all lanes are back open. Please find an alternate snout. Sorry, alternate route. pic.twitter.com/O57cxFUlKV — MoDOT Kansas City (@MoDOT_KC) July 11, 2019

The Department of Transporation has also kept a good attitude about the spill, tweeting out jokes like this “censored” photo.