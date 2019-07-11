Breaking News
Lanes closed after big rig spills pig intestines on Kansas City highway

KANSAS CITY, Mo.– The Missouri Department of Transportation says a big rig full of pork intestines “lost its load”. The information was tweeted out Thursday.

MoDOT says the mess could be keeping lanes blocked off on I-670 until noon Thursday.

So far the department’s Twitter page has been keeping drivers updated, tweeting out photos of snowplows, Bobcat brand farm equipment, and other responses to the mess.

The Department of Transporation has also kept a good attitude about the spill, tweeting out jokes like this “censored” photo.

