Landers Theatre Turns 109 This Month

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The crown jewel of the Ozarks, the Landers Theater, is turning 109 years old this month.

There was a special birthday party for the Springfield Little Theater.

The historic building was built in 1909 and originally showed vaudeville and tabloid shows each week.

In the early 20’s, “Talkies” played in the heat along with movies until the 1970’s.

Several renovations have taken place since its opening.

There was a major fire in 1920 and the Little Theater had to be rebuilt the following year.

In 2018, the theater announced a 5 million dollar campaign to raise funds for a restoration project as well.