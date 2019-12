Car crash on highway at night. Ambulance in background. Focus is on the tire. Selective Focus.

BARTON COUNTY — A driver from Lamar, Missouri named Glenn Manka, 49, drove off the roadway and struck a fence on US 160 1 M N of Golden City at about 10:35 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 20.

According to Barton County Coronor, the subject was pronounced dead at the scene. The family has been notified.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the vehicle was headed northbound.