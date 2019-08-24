Breaking News
Lake of the Ozarks Shootout finished early due to missing person

Courtesy of the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F

UPDATE: The Camden County Fire Protection District’s dive team is searching the water. Missouri State Highway Patrol’s dive team is on the way.

Most of the other boats and spectators have cleared the water.

The Lake of the Ozarks Shootout came to an abrupt close after a man went missing in the water.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a man jumped off a floating pad and did not resurface.

A search for the missing man is underway at mile-marker 33.8.

This is a developing story. KOLR10 and Ozarks FOX will post updates as they arrive.

