Lake lifestyle event displayed outdoor living accessories and more

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The winter weather has not deterred people from preparing for the sun.

This weekend the Springfield Expo Center hosted the Lake Life Expo.

The lake lifestyle event featured 100,000 square feet of watercraft, home decor and outdoor living accessories.

The co-producer of the event Bob Cox says despite the cold weather, people are looking forward to getting out on a boat.

“You see a lot of folks with cabin fever that want to get out and get excited about the upcoming lake season,” Cox said. “We’ve had great attendance this weekend. That shows that there is a lot of excitement for the lake and for the products and for the upcoming boating season.”

The expo was designed to be more than just a boat show.

You could get any products or services that could help you enjoy the lake.