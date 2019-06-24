Lafayette Park receives equipment upgrade

SPRINGFIELD – One of the oldest parks in Springfield will be getting new equipment thanks to a $100,000 grant from Republic Services.

A work day has held today at Lafayette Park in the Woodland Heights neighborhood. Volunteers from Habitat For Humanity helped remove the old playground equipment.

“We are moving mulch and we’re cleaning areas and we’re painting benches,” Larry Peterson, Executive Director Habitat for Humanity Springfield said. “And what’s going on right now you can hear, they’re pulling up the old playground which is actually gonna be recycled and used at another neighborhood playground here in town.”

The new playground will be ADA accessible and will feature rubber padded surfaces for added safety.