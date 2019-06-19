Ladies from a local nursing home competed in a pageant

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Ladies from across Southwest Missouri’s Skilled Nursing Home competed in Ms. Nursing Home Pageant June 19.

The pageant began in 1979 and organizers say this competition “exemplifies the elegance” of women over the age of 60.

Contestants participated in an interview phase which required them to talk about current events and tell stories of their past.

From that, the contestants are judged on a scale of one to ten.

This years winner is Murl and she tells KOLR10 this whole thing was a pleasant surprise. “never…I didn’t even wanna be…I thought shoot you got so many more you know…But i was gonna get a free meal so why not?”

The coordinator for the event says this day the ladies in the nursing home to get dressed up and be pampered.

Mayor Ken Mcclure was also in attendance today.