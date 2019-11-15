Laclede Sherriff says Phillipsburg shooter was a frustrated grandmother

PHILLIPSBURG, Mo.– The Laclede County Sherriff is sharing new details about the motive behind a Thursday night (11/14/19) shooting in Phillipsburg.

According to Sherriff, the shooter is Beckie Stalder, a grandmother who was recently frustrated by the custody arrangement of her grandchildren.

Stalder is accused of shooting James and Amy West. Those two victims were airlifted to a local hospital and were considered to be in “serious condition” as of Friday morning.

James and Amy West – photo courtesy of the West family.

Stalder is now charged with two counts of first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action, according to Sherriff Millsap.

Millsap says Stalder was found down the street from where the shooting allegedly took place, laying on train tracks.

The Sherriff said she made no suicidal comments, but her behavior could be construed that way.

A GoFund Me has been set up by members of James and Amy West’s family.