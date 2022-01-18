Laclede County Sheriff’s Office now offering reward for info about wanted man

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. — The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office is now offering a reward for information about where Alex Reed may be. The Sheriff’s Office made the announcement in a Facebook post Tuesday.

It asks anyone who knows Reed to contact their Sheriff’s Office, and if that information leads to his arrest, the person or people who provided it will get a cash reward. The Sheriff’s Office says anyone who leaves a tip can stay anonymous. Investigators are asking for tips through Messenger.

The Sheriff’s Office announced deputies were looking for Reed Monday after the 27-year-old was set to appear in court for a hit-and-run charge but failed to make an appearance.