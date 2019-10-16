Laclede County school officials found weapon in students locker

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo.– Laclede County school officials located a weapon at the Conway Junior/ Senior High School during a routine locker search. No one is in any danger at this time.

School staff members located the weapon inside a student’s backpack. The student was in class, without the backpack, at the time of the search. School officials apprehended the weapon, which was found loaded, and the student was taken out of class.

The weapon was never used to threaten anyone in the school. School officials immediately turned the weapon and the student over to law enforcement.

The school district said they will continue to work with local law enforcement and assess the appropriate disciplinary action according to policy.

Law enforcement is investigating the situation and will update the public when they have more information.

This is a developing story.