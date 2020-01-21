Laclede County man pleads guilty to statutory sodomy of 8-year-old

News

by: Carissa Codel

Posted: / Updated:

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. — An Eldridge man was sentenced to serve 20 years after pleading guilty to two counts of statutory sodomy.

Iain Knotts was at first charged with one count of rape or attempted rape in the first degree when he was caught sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl in 2018.

Knotts, 19 years old at the time, was seen by a witness picking up the girl and carrying her to an unoccupied camper.

According to a probable cause statement by the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office, the witness said they saw Knotts assaulting the girl.

The two counts of statutory sodomy will run concurrently with each other.

