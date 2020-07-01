Laclede County man dead after vehicle strikes guardrail

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. — One person is dead after a vehicle collided with a guardrail around 6 p.m. on June 30, 2020, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Michael Boes, 40, was in a vehicle traveling westbound on I-44 when the car traveled off the south side of the roadway and struck a guardrail, totaling the car. Boes was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver’s name, injuries and whether they were wearing a safety device at the time of the accident is unknown, according to MSHP.

