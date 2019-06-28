Laclede County jailers face discipline after the wrong inmate was released from jail

LACLEDE COUNTY – Several employees of the Laclede County Jail were disciplined after an inmate was released on accident.

Sheriff Millsap says the inmate took the release papers of another inmate and presented them to the release officer, who didn’t check his ID. That inmate was recaptured a couple of hours later after the mistake was noticed.

“We have disciplined several employees, including suspensions,” Sheriff David Millsap. Laclede County Sheriff said. “We think we’ve done pretty well of figuring out what the issue was, dealing with that issue. We’re also looking at the possibility of going to ID braceletts, a lot like what you have at the hospital. That way, when you come from downstairs, that has to be scanned first. Thats who you are, you go down to the next level, scan before you go out to make sure that everything is matching up.”

Sheriff Millsap says they are also conducting a criminal investigation into whether or not that inmate had help from other inmates inside the jail.