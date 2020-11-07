Laclede County investigating suspicious death

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. — The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death after a body was found on Friday, Nov. 6.

The body was discovered off of Kinfolk Road in Eldridge.

“While the body has not yet been positively identified, detectives are currently following multiple leads regarding the circumstances surrounding the investigation,” the sheriff’s office said.

An autopsy is scheduled. The sheriff’s office said it will release more information as it becomes available.

This is an ongoing investigation. KOLR10 will post updates as they arrive.