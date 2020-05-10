Laclede County Health Department confirms second case of COVID-19

LACLEDE, Mo.– Up until the afternoon of May 9, 2020, Laclede County Missouri’s Health Department had only reported a single confirmed case of COVID-19. On that Saturday, however, a second case was confirmed.
“This second case is asymptomatic (not showing symptoms), was identified as a close contact to our first case, and had testing done once notified of their close contact to a positive case,” the Health Department reported on Saturday.
The Health Department also released a timeline of places where the public may have encountered this second confirmed case.
That list is below:
May 6th (2:00-3:00 p.m.) – Lebanon Main Post Office in Lebanon
May 6th (5:30-6:30 p.m.) – King Cash Saver in Lebanon
May 7th (11:45-12:45 a.m.) – Cornerstone Subs & Pizza in Lebanon
May 7th (5:30-6:30 p.m.) – R&S Memorial Flowers in Lebanon
May 7th (6:30-7:30 p.m.) – El Ranchero in Lebanon
The Health Department says the exposure risk for people who may have come in contact with this person could be considered low.