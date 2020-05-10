Laclede County Health Department confirms second case of COVID-19

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

LACLEDE, Mo.– Up until the afternoon of May 9, 2020, Laclede County Missouri’s Health Department had only reported a single confirmed case of COVID-19. On that Saturday, however, a second case was confirmed.

“This second case is asymptomatic (not showing symptoms), was identified as a close contact to our first case, and had testing done once notified of their close contact to a positive case,” the Health Department reported on Saturday.

The Health Department also released a timeline of places where the public may have encountered this second confirmed case.

That list is below:

May 6th (2:00-3:00 p.m.) – Lebanon Main Post Office in Lebanon

May 6th (5:30-6:30 p.m.) – King Cash Saver in Lebanon

May 7th (11:45-12:45 a.m.) – Cornerstone Subs & Pizza in Lebanon

May 7th (5:30-6:30 p.m.) – R&S Memorial Flowers in Lebanon

May 7th (6:30-7:30 p.m.) – El Ranchero in Lebanon

The Health Department says the exposure risk for people who may have come in contact with this person could be considered low.