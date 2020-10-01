Laclede County Health Department announces fifth and sixth COVID-19 death

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. — The Laclede County Health Department is reporting the fifth and sixth COVID-19 death in the county on Facebook.

The Health Department said both these individuals had underlying health conditions.

“Our continued COVID-19 response work includes many emotions,” Charla Baker, the Laclede County Administrator said. “However, losing individuals in our county is one of the worst for our staff. We build relationships with these individuals and their families and our hearts break for those lost due to this illness. Our thoughts and prayers are extended to these families.”

No more details of the individuals who passed to help protect their families and the individual’s identity, according to the Health Department.