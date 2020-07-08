Laclede County deputies need your help finding burglary suspect

News

by: Jasmine Perry

Posted: / Updated:

Laclede County Sheriff’s Office Facebook

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. — The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a man suspected of burglarizing a home on July 4, 2020.

Photos posted to the Laclede County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page shows what looks like the man breaking into a home in Eldridge, Missouri. 

According to LCSD, the man was last seen around the 33000 block of Normal Drive in Eldridge.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is encouraged to call Deputy Thygesen with the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office at (417) 532-2311.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

