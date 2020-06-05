La-Z-Boy Inc. to close Mississippi manufacturing plant; some production shifted to Neosho

CHICAGO, IL – MAY 10: General view of atmosphere during La-Z-Boy Celebrates Chicago Store Opening With Blogger Event on May 10, 2012 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for La-Z Boy)

NEWTON, Miss. (AP) – A Michigan-based furniture maker is announcing the closure of its Mississippi manufacturing plant.

La-Z-Boy Inc. on Thursday said it would permanently close its upholstery manufacturing facility in Newton. The Meridian Star reports that the company aims to reduce its global workforce.

The Monroe, Michigan-based firm cited the impact of the coronavirus pandemic in its decision.

La-Z-Boy said the Mississippi plant’s production will be shifted to the company’s plants in Dayton, Tennessee; Neosho, Missouri; and Siloam Springs, Arkansas.