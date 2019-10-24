Krave co-owner: “Our eyes and ears are open”

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- The community, from musicians to seafood lovers, is saddened that Krave Seafood & Oyster Bar has closed its shell.

Krave opened its shell in 2017 after taking over what used to be Cartoons. The owners announced they were closing the restaurant this week with a Facebook post.

A long awaited update for our followers! We (Mark and Teresa) here informing you of results of the unfortunate… Posted by Krave Seafood & Oyster Bar on Sunday, October 20, 2019

Co-owner Mark Schwien says by the summer of 2019 they were happy with minor touch-ups and projects they were working on at the music venue/restaurant. But then, on July 4th, a fire in the kitchen closed down the restaurant.

“Everything was on the right path, literally for the last four months out of the three years that we had it,” says Schwien.

Schwien says fire crews on the scene told them the damage was bad on the inside, but the outside looked like nothing had happened.

“I can tell you that the damage inside is tremendous. It took us to our knees when we first saw it because we had no idea, it just didn’t look that bad.”

He goes on to say that the fire marshals on the scene say the cause of the fire is undetermined because the fire patterns were “all over the place.”

Schwien says they had a plan to restore the property, but due to money and other red flags, they are not able to rebuild.

“Physically, there’s going to be no way to be able to do it here. So, our last-ditch effort was to try and remodel and rebuild the big room.”

Remembering Cartoons/Krave

Schwien says Cartoons/Krave has left an impact on people his age as a unique place to enjoy bands.

Schwien isn’t the only one feeling the nostalgia. Greg Frazier also had, almost too many to count, memories at the venue. Greg is currently an instructor at the School of Rock and plays in a TOOL cover band.

Greg’s history with the location goes back to when he was in high school.

“There are so many bands I’ve played over the years and so many bands I’ve seen at cartoons and Krave. I’m trying to place the very first band that I saw there and I can’t think of it because it’s been there for so long,” says Greg.

Greg praised Mark and Teresa for their works with the venue both as a musician and as an employee. Greg ran sound for Krave during their first few months.

Schwien says for him and his wife, the passion was really for the music, “The musicians around this town are amazing, let alone the ones that we bring in from out of town.”

Greg says the closing of Krave is a big loss to the Springfield music scene and hopes Mark and Teresa will open another venue.

Looking Forward to the Future

Schwien says they have ‘feelers’ out checking out the market to see about opening a new venue.

“Our eyes and ears are open. It’s tough in Springfield right now. Real estate commercially is expensive,” he says.

They are taking their time before they settle down on anything official.

“There’ll be new, big, different things going on at this address eventually, probably fairly quickly. It’s great real estate,” Schwien says as they start to turn the real estate into property that can be sold.

“We’ll see ya down the road more than likely somewhere, and might be something coming up in the future, we just don’t know for sure.”