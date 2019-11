SPRINGFIELD, Mo- The Association of Fundraising Professionals handed out several philanthropy awards during a special luncheon at Bass Pro.

Various awards were handed in categories like Outstanding Youth Fundraiser of the Year, Fundraising Campaign of the Year, and Foundation and Business of the Year.

KOLR10 News Director Lissa Hamblen with Joy Robertson and David Oliver.

KOLR10 was honored to receive the Philanthropic Media Organization of the Year award. We would like to thank Habitat for Humanity for nominating our station for this special honor.