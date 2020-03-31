KOLR 10 and KY3 host LIVE town hall Q&A

Ozarks First – Streaming Live.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — KOLR 10 and Ozarks Fox is partnering with KY3 and KSPR to broadcast a question and answer session with health experts, city and county leaders tonight (March 31, 2020) from 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. about COVID-19.

Here are some names among the town hall roster that will be answering questions:

Springfield-Greene County Health Director Clay Goddard

Dr. Robin Trotman with CoxHealth

Dr. Jennifer McNay with Mercy Hospital

Matthew Stinson with Jordan Valley Community Health Center

Springfield Mayor Ken McClure

Greene County Presiding Commissioner Bob Dixon

City of Springfield interim director of Workforce Development Sally Payne

This will be airing on KOLR 10, Ozarks Fox, KOZL, KY3, KSPR and the Ozarks CW.

“All our stations are committed to sharing as much information from our local leaders as possible,” KOLR 10 News Director Lissa Hamblen said. “Our viewers are anxious for it. Yes, we stream and broadcast the news conferences but we want a chance to press our leaders with follow-up questions – a real exchange. It’s incredibly hard when you can’t connect face-to-face. ZOOM is the next best thing.”