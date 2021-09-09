Kimberling City Mayor responds to entire police department resigning

KIMBERLING CITY, Mo. – Mayor Bob Fritz says he was shocked and disappointed when he first received a resignation letter from his former police chief, Craig Alexander.

“Have I ever said no to you guys? No, you haven’t. So how can I explain this right here? I have no idea,” said Mayor Fritz.

Mayor Fritz says they will lean on the help of the Stone County Sheriffs Office and Branson West Police Department until they are able to hire new staff.

“A mutual aid agreement with Stone County Sheriffs Office and the City of Branson West in that they’ll assist Kimberling City until our police department is at full capacity. As of today, we have eight resumes and some of them are unbelievable. And like I told the city administrator, start setting up interviews and everything too. I think we can have this taken care of this, I’m hoping in the next few weeks or so.”