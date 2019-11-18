Kimberling City man pronounced dead on scene after single-vehicle crash

News

by: Carissa Codel

Posted: / Updated:

STONE COUNTY, Mo. — A 52-year-old man from Kimberling City, Missouri, was found dead at the scene of a one-vehicle crash around 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 17.

John Lawyer was driving his 2017 Honda Rubicon All-Terrain Vehicle westbound on Red Oak Lane when the accident occurred.

He was going downhill when the vehicle overturned and he was ejected. His vehicle then landed on top of him.

Lawyer was pronounced deceased by Mercy Dr. James Orlando at 1:20 a.m.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, he was not wearing a safety device.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Show Me Politics Podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Trending Stories