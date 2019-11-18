Kimberling City man pronounced dead on scene after single-vehicle crash

STONE COUNTY, Mo. — A 52-year-old man from Kimberling City, Missouri, was found dead at the scene of a one-vehicle crash around 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 17.

John Lawyer was driving his 2017 Honda Rubicon All-Terrain Vehicle westbound on Red Oak Lane when the accident occurred.

He was going downhill when the vehicle overturned and he was ejected. His vehicle then landed on top of him.

Lawyer was pronounced deceased by Mercy Dr. James Orlando at 1:20 a.m.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, he was not wearing a safety device.