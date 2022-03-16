SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Three kids with the Boys and Girls Club of Springfield won awards for their works of art in the UScellular 5th Annual Black History Art Contest.

Public voting for the finalists’ art took place online and winning artists were given gift cards.

Photo of three winners (left to right is 3rd, 2nd and then 1st) with UScellular associates

Unlike previous years, participants were encouraged to create their original pieces of artwork in recognition of influential Black STEM icons. These types of icons include historical figures, world leaders, scientists and educators.

“It was amazing to see the creativity and wide range of inspirations the Club members used to create their art,” said Eric Stuckemeyer, store manager for UScellular in Springfield. “We’re thrilled to be able to team with Boys & Girls Clubs of Springfield to celebrate Black History Month and to highlight the STEM achievements of these Black icons. We extend our appreciation for all the submissions and congratulate our winners.”

Third place went to Lexi J., She got $100 for her marker drawing of Bass Reeves.

Second place and $150 went to Kyumi R. for drawing a picture of Zora Neale Hurston.

In first place, with a grand total of $250 in gift card money, is Sam H. who chose to do a drawing of Dr. Marie M. Daly.

“We are so thankful for this opportunity to partner with UScellular to not only showcase our members’ artistic side, but also for our members to learn about and honor their favorite Black STEM historical figures,” said Niki Kiruki, Director of Programs and Prevention for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Springfield.