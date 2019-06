SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — CoxHealth is hosting a kids sewing day on Friday, July 12, which will allow children to create items for patients in the hospital.

Kids age 5 and up regardless of sewing experience are invited to the event as long as a parent or guardian is with them the entire time.

This event begins at 10a.m. and will run until 2:30p.m. at Room A-200 at Cox North Hospital.

Lunch will be provided.

For more information or to register, email Kerry.Miller@coxhealth.com.