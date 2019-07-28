Kids learn about physics by playing with bubbles at the Discovery Center

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Kids in Springfield spent the day learning about surface tension, aerodynamics, prisms, and physics by playing with bubbles.

The Discovery Center held their Annual Bubble Fest today.

Families got to play in an outdoor bubble zone, stand inside of bubbles, make bubbles and many more bubble themed activities.

Jackie Douglas is the education director at the discovery center.

She says that since kids already love bubbles, incorporating science is a win-win for everyone. “We have done a little bit of science about just how bubbles work. We did some science demonstrations with the protein bubbles on the difference between a solid, liquid, and a gas. And showing those chemical reactions. Just introducing those science words that maybe a toddler isn’t familiar hearing, but then when they get older they’re less intimidated by the science.”

Families at bubble fest even met the character’s from the PBS show ‘Splash and Bubbles.’